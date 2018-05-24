SK Dev Verman Launched Nai Manzil Scheme at Guwahati

GUWAHATI: With the objective to upgrade the underprivileged and drop out students through education and skill based training, the Government of India’s flagship initiative ‘Nai Manzil Scheme’ was launched here at Education Research and Development Foundation (ERDF), Guwahati.

Siddharth Kishore Dev Verman, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs has formally opened the scheme in the presence of M Hoque, Chairman, ERDF along with other ERDF members and beneficiaries of the Scheme.

Inaugurating the Scheme, Dev Verman highlighted the importance of implementation of the Scheme. He said, “Though there are several other schemes being implemented for the interest of the minority communities, those are either only educational or only skill based. However, Nai Manzil is such a scheme which provides education as well as skill training and that is why this Scheme will give maximum benefit to the targeted beneficiaries”. He urged the beneficiaries to take up the course and the training seriously in order to achieve the goals. Verman appreciated the efforts of ERDF for rendering its services for the society and especially for the minority communities for the last couple of years and revealed that the Ministry has sanctioned the scheme to ERDF keeping this achievement in view.

Addressing the gathering, M. Hoque, Chairman of ERDF said that due to the efforts made by ERDF during the last one and half decade, the organization is very closely connected to the society and is now in a position to conduct this much needed Scheme to uplift the minority communities. Prof Alaka Sarma, member ERD Foundation also addressed the beneficiaries present.

Nai Manzil aims to provide educational intervention by giving the bridge courses to the trainees and getting them Certificates for Class XII and X from distance medium educational system. It seeks to provide trade basis skill training in four courses at the same time of formal education—Manufacturing, Engineering, Services and Soft skills.

The Scheme intends to cover people between the age group of 17 and 35 from all minority communities. This scheme will provide new avenues for minorities for continuing higher education and also open up employment opportunities in the organised sector.