School auditorium named after Major Manlun inaugurated

SHILLONG: The newly constructed auditorium of Army Public School (APS) Shillong which was named after Late Major David Manlun, Kirti Chakra, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Ahuja, Zonal president Army Wives Welfare Association.

Late Manlun had laid down his life fighting a group of ULFA and NSCN (K) militants in Nagaland in the month of June 2017. He was also an alumnus of APS Shillong, who passed his class XII in 2003.

On the other hand the school also organised the second edition of Minds’ Meet 2018- an inter-school science exhibition/competition which was also inaugurated by Ahuja.

Eight schools from across the city participated in the competition, showcasing creative and innovative ideas of young scholars. The display of various science models and charts enriched and satiated curious minds of the onlookers.

The exhibit ‘Bio-diesel as an alternative fuel’ of Loreto Convent School was adjudged the best and declared winner, ‘Automatic Street Light’ exhibit of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School was the runners up, and ‘A Mother’s Delight – Thank you Science and Technology’ projected by Army Public School Happy Valley took the third position under the Group ‘A’ category; while the model ‘Lack of Energy? No issue!’ exhibited by Laban Bengalee Boys’ H. Sec School stood first, ‘Flying Drone’ exhibited by Gorkha Pathshala HS School took the second position and ‘Smart City with Tesla’ projected by Army Public School Shillong was adjudged third under the Group ‘B’ category.