Road diversion for overloaded vehicles in NGH

TURA: The North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, in an official communiqué has directed all heavily loaded vehicles which carries wares weighing 10 metric tons or more and are bound for Tura and other destinations in Garo Hills to take a diversion via Damra-Rongjeng-Songsak- Jengjal route instead of Damra-Mendipather -Resubelpara-Bajengdoba route.

The move has been necessitated due to the prevalence of restriction on heavy vehicles exceeding 9 metric tons at Soksan Bridge No.37/3 on Songsak-Mendi road whic is very weak and the earthen sub-way with H.P. is likely to give in if it rained heavily.

It may be mentioned that due to some serious structural damages of RCC Bridge at Krishnai on National Highway 37, vehicles particularly goods carrying heavy lorries with multiple wheels bound for Tura and from Tura to Guwahati and elsewhere are taking Damra-Mendi-Resu-Bajong route. The Deputy Commissioner said that measure was being taken to safeguard the vital bridge against suffering further damages as also to prevent public outcry and inconvenience in case some mishaps and means of communication is disrupted.