Regional parties rally for Momin

SHILLONG/ TURA: The HSPDP and PDF on Wednesday campaigned for NPP candidate Clement G. Momin at Sapthoka, Chondonpara and Joyfur in a show of unity of regional parties under the leadership of Conrad Sangma.

“We have started our development journey under Conrad K Sangma’s leadership. All our feedback for Ampati constituency is very positive. We heard of misinformation campaign led by the Congress that regional parties will align with them. Let me tell on behalf of PDF that we are united and together with NPP,” said PDF leader and Cabinet Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh at Joyfur village.

The regional forces and independent MLAs, who are part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), asserted that the government would complete full term and there was nothing to be afraid of.

“The government is strong and stable,” Lyngdoh said.

“We are 100 per cent united and we have a total of 37 MLAs. The Congress has to sit in the opposition. So there is no point to support the Congress,” said Lambor Malngiang, an Independent MLA and chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board.

The regional parties criticised the Congress for trying to mislead the people that they would be able to form the government post by-election.

The regional parties asked Mukul Sangma as to what makes the Congress believe and fool people that the party would be able to form the government.

“MDA government will not just last for five years but forever,” said HSPDP MLA Renikton Lyngdoh.

He said people of Ampati voted Mukul Sangma for six terms and because of them he had become chief minister for eight years but he left the people of his constituency for his political gains.

“Conrad K Sangma is a young and dynamic leader. We foresee progress and development in Meghalaya under his leadership,” he added.

Urban Affairs Minister and PDF leader Hamletson Dohling said, “It is a very important election as Momin is not just the candidate of NPP but of the MDA government and we appeal to the people to give the mandate to him so that the MDA government is further strengthened and Ampati joins the ruling side.”

He asserted that PDF would never support the Congress.

“Our commitment is with NPP and other MDA partners, we are united. We are a party with ideology and discipline and will continue to support the leadership of Conrad K Sangma,” added Dohling.

The chief minister, who is also the national president of NPP, said, “Congress MP Sushmita Dev, who was at Joyfur, said Mukul Sangma will become chief minister. I fail to understand from where they will get MLAs and the required numbers to form the government. Are they thinking of getting MLAs from Karnataka?”

Conrad said all non-Congress MLAs were together with the government.

“Our government is strong and united. We are committed to taking the state and our people forward. Don’t fall prey to false promises of the Congress,” he said.

The chief minister said NPP believes in giving political power to minorities, which is the reason that the Koch and the Hajong members of the district council were given the post of executive members in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

“Without political power, the minority communities cannot grow. So we have deemed it necessary to include the Hajong and the Koch members of GHADC in the executive body. Congress had been in power in the district council for several years. Why they never included a Hajong or Koch members of the council as executive member?”

Conrad said unlike the Congress, NPP does not look for party affiliation to allot welfare schemes. “Gone are those days when beneficiaries had to prove their party affiliation. We will never ask from which party you belong. We will never differentiate on the basis of any political party. We will follow provision of the scheme to provide you the benefits,” he added.

Urging the people to vote for the consensus candidate of MDA, the chief minister said, “If Clement G Momin is given the mandate, we will look into your concerns and carry forward the agenda of development. We want to take Ampati forward.”