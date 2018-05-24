Rahul challenges Modi to cut fuel prices

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Taking a cue from the fitness challenge gone viral on Twitter, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring down petrol and diesel prices or face country-wide agitation.

“Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so.

“I look forward to your response,” Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag #FuelChallenge, a fitness campaign where people post their exercise regime on social media and challenge others to do the same.

Petrol prices in Mumbai breached the Rs 85 a litre mark on Thursday and was sold at Rs 85.29 per litre. The price of the fuel is already at an all-time high in Mumbai along with Delhi and Chennai and is now creating new benchmarks daily.

Diesel prices too have reached unprecedented levels and set new records across the country. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, it was sold at Rs 68.53, Rs 71.08, Rs 72.96 and Rs 72.35 per litre respectively.