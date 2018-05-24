Opposition calls for Tamil Nadu ‘bandh’ over police killings

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Opposition parties on Thursday called for a ‘Tamil Nadu bandh’ on Friday and sought the resignation of the “BJP’s puppet government” in the state over the death of 13 people in police firing in protests against the Sterlite company in Thoothukudi.

DMK leader Kanimozhi accused the Modi government of remote-controlling the Tamil Nadu government and alleged that the Sterlite factory was able to thrive because of the support it received from the central and state governments.

It is important to know who ordered the police firing that killed 13 protesters in Thoothukudi town, the MP said.

The police action followed mass protests against the factory that locals say was depleting the water table in the region and also causing health hazards.

Thoothukudi’s new Collector Sandeep Nanduri said that since the government had ordered an inquiry committee to probe the various incidents, it would be improper for him to comment on the issue.

But he said that power supply to the company was snapped at 5 a.m on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the authorities have cut Internet connectivity in the districts of Tuticorin, Madurai and Kanyakumari in a bid to prevent rumour mongering and spread of visuals and videos of police action on the social media.

In Chennai, the DMK again demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, blaming him for the bloodbath.

Merely transferring officials was not enough and the guilty ones who ordered the police firing must be punished, said MDMK leader Vaiko, who was taken into custody in Chennai along with DMK leader M.K. Stalin and others.