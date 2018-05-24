Nipah virus scare turns out to be viral fever

TURA: Medical experts have allayed fears about the spread of the deadly Nipah virus in Garo Hills stating that no case has been reported from any place and urged the public not to get swayed by rumours.

Over ten people have died in Kerala after coming in contact with the virus which is spread by fruit bats and pigs who happen to be the main carriers of the deadly disease.

On Wednesday, social media was agog with stories about a group of CRPF personnel registering themselves for treatment in a government hospital in Ampati with symptoms of fever, cold and body ache.

It turned out to be the normal flu. The paramilitary personnel, who were engaged for election in Karnataka recently, had arrived in Ampati on Saturday to provide security for the upcoming elections. Several dozen of the force personnel were reportedly down with similar symptoms.

Although the Nipah virus outbreak has not taken place in Karnataka, yet, there were apprehensions, compelling the medical department to scrutinize and double check the symptoms.

“It was just flu symptoms including diarrhoea, nothing serious. Flu can occur when one is travelling from one region to another and drinking unsafe water,” said Dr K A Sangma, the District Medical and Health Officer of South West Garo Hills.