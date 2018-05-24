MSOA assures to look into kickboxing dilemma

GUWAHATI: Faced with a catch-22 situation in the wake of two warring state kickboxing associations claiming recognition, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association was hopeful of an amicable solution even as it categorically maintained that “only one association could be affiliated to it at a given time”.

“The issue here is that there are fractions in Meghalaya kickboxing but the rules say that there can be only one association of a particular discipline affiliated to the state Olympic association at a given time. So the MSOA cannot affiliate two associations in the same sport. However, the matter is being looked into by our disputes and arbitration committee and the process will take time,” MSOA working president, John F. Kharshiing told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

As of today, kickboxing in Meghalaya is split between the Meghalaya Association of Kickboxing Organisations, formed in 1998 and affiliated to MSOA since 2005, and Meghalaya State Kickboxing Association (MSKA), set up last year.

MSKA working president, Lorenzo P. Warjri, has claimed that the MSOA was yet to respond to its application for affiliation sent about nine months back, even as there was uncertainty, at least till yesterday, regarding the participation of a promising 21-year-old kickboxer, H. Suiam, in the WAKO-organised World Cup in Russia from May 30.

Four-time national gold medallist, Suiam, who was ranked 5th in the world in 2017, and had qualified for the Russia event along with four others from Meghalaya, had to take a bank loan to take part in it. All the five are under MSKA. “Funding is a constraint when the association is not affiliated with the state Olympic association,” Warjri said.

When asked about it, Kharshiing, said, “We cannot overlook an association that was affiliated with us long before and affiliate another. When it comes to affiliation, the rules clearly say that the association concerned has to be affiliated to the recognised national federation, which in turn has to be affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association. Secondly, priority has to be given to Olympic disciplines,” Kharshiing said.

The MSOA working president also pointed out that even Olympic sports associations were facing funds constraints.

“As it is, there is a constraint in regard to funds for any association. So, we just cannot ignore the Olympic disciplines and give preference to a non-Olympic sport. Without discouraging those engaged in a sport like kickboxing, I would urge associations to encourage children to take up Olympic disciplines, which have a future,” he said.

Kharshiing further hoped that the state sports policy (the draft policy is out for stakeholders’ views) would be finalised in the coming months. “The sports policy will address all these aspects and define the path to be taken,” he said.