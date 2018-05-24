May 28 declared holiday for Ampati in view of polls

TURA: In view of the by-election to the 53-Ampati (ST) Assembly constituency, the Government of Meghalaya has declared that all State government offices and educational institutions located within the constituency shall remain closed on May 28 to enable every voter to exercise their franchise in the by-election. This was informed by the Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills in an official communiqué issued on Wednesday.

It was further informed that every person employed in any trade, industrial undertaking or any of the establishments governed by NI Act, 1881, shops and those which work on shift basis, a daily wage casual worker who is a voter shall be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday as provided in section 135B of RPA Act, 1951.