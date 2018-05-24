KHADC in no mood to issue NOC to Railways for land acquisition

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has made it clear that it will not issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) for acquisition of land for Byrnihat-Shillong railway project until the NGOs and traditional heads are taken into confidence.

The KHADC CEM PN Syiem said, “We feel that all NGOs, traditional heads and Rangbah Shnongs who are opposing railways should be taken into confidence before issuing NOC for the project.”

“We cannot issue NOC right now until and unless we discuss the matter with all stakeholders,” he said.

Earlier, the KHADC had convened a meeting with the NGOs and other stakeholders over the matter and the council will soon convene another meeting on the matter.

Indian Railways had sought 184 hectares of land for the construction of the rail line from Byrnihat to Lailad, a village around 17 kilometers from Byrnihat but the land acquisition has been halted following the delay on the part of the KHADC to issue NOC for the land acquisition.

On the other hand, the Tetelia Bynrnihat railway project too could not make much progress. Though the deadline for completion of the project was March this year and the project is still far from completion.

The KSU and other NGOs who have been opposing railway in the state want the state government to implement effective mechanism to check influx before introducing railways in the state.