HC pursues airport expansion

SHILLONG: The division bench of the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday heard the pending case of expansion of the Umroi airport.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the Airport Authority of India submitted that it is committed to completing the project.

The counsel said the expansion of the airport and its operationalisation will be as per schedule.

The counsel, however, informed the court that there are certain impediments and for their removal, a high-level meeting of the Airport Authority of India is scheduled on June 1.

The court observed that officers against whom there is an allegation of squandering of public money have moved two applications seeking time to respond. The applications were allowed and two weeks’ time was granted.

Juvenile justice

While taking up another pending matter, the High Court wanted to know how much time is required to make the Juvenile Justice Board functional.

The counsel of the respondent submitted that a week’s time may be granted for filing a comprehensive affidavit so as to indicate how much have been achieved and how much further time will be required for making the Juvenile Justice Board and other welfare committees functional. The court granted the time.

Water scarcity

The court also took up the pending PIL on deficiencies in water supply moved by Tilok Dasgupta.

The court wanted counsel for the respondents to ensure filing of the latest status about supply of safe potable drinking water and the measures taken for cleaning of plant at respective places.

The matter will again come up for hearing after two weeks.