GSU seeks DC’s intervention on soaring meat prices

TURA: The GSU, CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak has urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to look into the issue of market management, slaughter houses and price fixation of meat by the Tura Municipal Board (TMB).

“Rise in demand for meat in the market has led to soaring prices without any curb or rate fixation by the TMB leading to financial difficulties for consumers. When the union visited the office to find out the rates of different commodities, neither any valid documents nor records of rate fixation could be produced by the office. This has resulted in meat vendors cheating the customers,” its president, Zikku Balgra N Marak said.

The union added that there were also no proper houses being maintained in Tura by the board, which raises questions on the hygiene and quality of meat being sold.