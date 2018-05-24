Development cliché binds Congress, NPP

TURA: With the day of polling drawing near in Ampati, Garo Hills most ‘prized’ constituency, the war of words between the two major rivals seems to be gaining steam. Decibels on. ‘Development’ seems to be resounding in the raging rallies, with one party resting on the laurel and legacy while another holding it as magic wand.

This election for Ampati appears to be centered on one core issue-development, if one goes by the appeals and speeches from the two political rivals.

While the Congress campaign among voters is for the continuation of the legacy of its former chief minister Mukul Sangma by voting in his daughter to continue the ‘pace of development’, on the other hand, for the NPP it is bringing in more development by electing its candidate.

This election has seen it all with politicians and legislators making a beeline to Ampati having descended from the far reaches of Khasi and Jaintia Hills, as well.

Leading the Congress flock from Khasi and Jaintia Hills are seasoned politician and MLA Charles Pyngrope and Mawsynram legislator H M Shangpliang who have parachuted with half a dozen other legislators to boost the support of Congress candidate Miani D Shira.

In true political style, Shangpliang addressed a Congress rally at Monabari speaking in fluent Garo, surprising many among the crowd.

“Dr Mukul Sangma has done a lot for Ampati. We feel fortunate that he has now handed the mantle to his daughter because his heart and soul is with Ampati,” said Shangpliang in the local dialect.

The former bureaucrat grew up in Tura having done his schooling in Don Bosco and his college in Tura Government College during his father’s stint as additional deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills.

“Ampati has benefitted immensely from good roads to a top class hospital and has even attained its own district. We appeal to the people of Ampati not to break the legacy because many developmental projects are already in the pipeline. Please don’t break the flow,” appealed Shangpliang which was seconded by Charles Pyngrope and the rest of the visiting Congress legislators.

But the appeals of the Congress to voters don’t seem to be in sync with that of the NPP led MDA government in the state.

“Vote for the ruling party (NPP) and you will see the change and development taking place in Ampati. A vote for clement Momin is a vote for development. Don’t fall prey to Congress promises,” said senior minister and BJP leader A L Hek in a meeting at Latri village of Ampati which was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and PHE minister Samlin Malngiang.

“We are all collectively working hard and confident that the people of Ampati will reward us by giving us the mandate, “said Hek.

Supporting the health minister was his cabinet colleague and PHE minister Samlin Malngiang who told the crowds gathered that, “NPP will be creating history in Meghalaya by winning in Ampati.”