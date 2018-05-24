Cong protests against fuel price hike

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The state Congress on Wednesday demonstrated against fuel price hike in the city.

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up Rs 2.54 a litre and Rs 2.41 a litre, respectively. With the prices being hiked for 10th day in a row, the Centre on Wednesday said it was working on a long-term solution to address the volatility and frequent revisions in rates.

In Shillong, petrol cost more than Rs 76 per litre and diesel is at Rs 67 pinching vehicle owners’ pockets.

The Congress protested at the party office here and demanded action from the Centre.Party workers flashed placards with slogans like ‘Achche Din Ayenge’, ‘Is the petrol and diesel price hike to favour Modi’s favourite business houses’, ‘Do not collect money for 2019 Lok Sabha Election by petrol hike’.

Talking to the media, Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh attacked BJP for working against the interest of the people and demanded a reduction in prices.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner PS Dkhar said there is no instruction from the state government on the matter.

He added that the district administration cannot do anything since hike in petrol and diesel prices is a nationwide phenomenon.

In Delhi, after a meeting of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad offered little insight if a reduction in tax was coming.

“(The) issue of frequent hike in fuel price is a matter of debate and concern.

The government is involved in this whole process, including the concern (about rise in prices) and also the uncertainty,” he told reporters in the Capital.

With geopolitical situation leading to an uncertainty over the direction of international oil prices, “a new sense of urgency has developed”, he said.

“The government is keen that instead of having an ad hoc measure, it may be desirable to have a long-term view which addresses not only the volatility but also takes care of the unnecessary ambiguity arising out of frequent ups and downs. That process is underway,” he added. (With inputs from PTI)