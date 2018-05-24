CEO completes preparation for Ampati by-poll

SHILLONG: Stage is well set for holding the by-election to Ampati Assembly constituency in Meghalaya on May 28 next. State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), FR Kharkongor informed that though there are 39 polling stations in the constituency, the Election Department has arranged for 61 ballot units and 65 Voters Verifiable Paper Audit trail (VVPAT).

He, however, said that the rest of the EVMs and VVPATs were kept on reserve in case of any malfunction even though he pointed out that usually failure of EVMs was usually below two percent.

Meanwhile, four companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces have reached Ampati to facilitate smooth conduct of polls. It may be mentioned that one company of CAPF will be stationed in the constituency after the polls for guarding the strong room and duty on votes counting day.

So far, there is no report of any case of violation of model code of conduct by any party leaders or political parties in the constituency during the run up to the polls.

All leaders from different political parties are aggressively campaigning for their respective candidates in the constituency that is witnessing a triangular fight among the Congress, National People’s Party and an independent candidate.