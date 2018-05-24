Centre to work out a new formula to lower fuel prices: Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Even as the protests rages in Assam against the steeping prices of petrol and diesel that are about to reach Rs 80 per litre and Rs 72 per litre marks respectively, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday raised hopes that the Central government was likely to work out a new formula soon to provide respite to the people from the rising fuel prices.

When asked if the State government would consider lowering the VAT rates on petroleum fuels to provide succor to the consumers in the state, Sonowal said the state government would wait till the Centre comes out with a new fuel pricing formula before taking any decision on its own.

Various organisations in the state including All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have hit the street in Assam protesting against the steep and continuous hike in prices of fuels and petrol and resorted to burning the effigy of petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, greater Guwahati mini share taxi operators have stated they will be forced to hike the fare from June 1 next if the rising trend of fuel prices continues.