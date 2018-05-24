Badminton tourney kicks off in Tura

TURA: The First ever Inter School Badminton Tournament organized by the Tura Badminton Association began today at Indoor Stadium, Hawakhana in Tura. The tournament, which is being held with the assistance and support from the West Garo Hills District Administration, will conclude on May 26.

Altogether, nine schools from the town are participating in the tournament and as many as 100 badminton enthusiasts both young and old have signed up to contest in team and individual events.

Speaking on the occasion, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh lauded the Association for organizing and managing such events independently without the assistance from the government. He requested parents to encourage their children to take up sports and allied activities since there is lot of scope and opportunities available for sport persons even though it may not be career oriented.

The DC further informed that various quotas for sportspersons are also available especially for students applying for higher studies in colleges and universities and also for those applying for job in the state or central government, public sector undertakings, railways, army amongst others.

Assistant Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Shillong Jasper P Marak, Members of Tura Badminton Association, parents, teachers and students attended the opening programme.