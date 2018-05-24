Army jawan held with heroin

SHILLONG: An army jawan was arrested by the anti-narcotic squad of Shillong police from a location not far from where the army unit is headquartered.

Police said one person was arrested earlier and based on his lead, the jawan from Assam Regimental Centre was arrested. They recovered 22.5 gm of heroin the market value of which is Rs 70,000.

Following the arrest of the accused, the police will seek his custody for more days to find out whether he is the source of supply or he was acting as a conduit to distribute the drug in the city. The police will also examine whether he was trying to peddle the drug among his colleagues or was planning to disburse it to civilians.

Last week, East Khasi Hills SP Davis N Marak had stated that due to increase in the activity of drug use and sale in the state capital, Shillong police will launch a massive crackdown to try and contain this menace while sending out a strong warning to offenders.