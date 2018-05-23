Wolfsburg appoint Schmadtke as sporting director

Berlin: VFL Wolfsburg have filled the vacant position of sporting director by signing Joerg Schmadtke, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

One day after securing another season in Germany’s top flight, Wolfsburg agreed to collaborate with Schmadtke, who joins the club on July 1, reported Xinhua news agency.

“With Joerg Schmadtke we have found the best solution for the sporting leadership in Wolfsburg. The staff, fans and team can look forward to a passionate and success-hungry sporting director,” Wolfsburg’s CEO Wolfgang Hotze said on Tuesday.

The former coach and goalkeeper has recently worked for Cologne where he resigned on October 2017. Schmadtke worked for Alemania Aachen as well as Hannover as their sporting director.

“I approach this task with great anticipation. We will analyse the status quo closely and give the team the stability again, so that they quickly find their connection in the Bundesliga and play successful football,” Schmadtke said.

Wolfsburg avoided relegation into the second division for the second straight season after taming lower league side Holstein Kiel 4-1 on aggregate in a two-legged play-off.(IANS)