VAB panel seeks views after first meet

SHILLONG: The Committee on Village Administration Bill (VAB) in its first meeting on Tuesday decided to invite suggestions and views from stakeholders and general public.

“We would like to put the VAB in the public domain for a period of one month. Stakeholders and general public should submit their views and suggestions on the VAB on or before June 30,” KHADC Deputy CEM Teilinia Thangkhiew, who is also the chairperson of the committee, said after the meeting.

She said the stakeholders and the people can submit their suggestions and views addressed to her office in writing.

“But I would prefer if people come and meet me personally in my chamber to deliberate on the pros and cons of the VAB. I feel that this exercise will be helpful to the committee to carry forward its job in a more effective way,” Thangkhiew said.

She said after receiving the views and suggestions, the committee will have further meeting before compiling its report.

“We might call the meeting of various stakeholders if there is a necessity at a later stage,” the chairperson of the committee said.

The Deputy CEM informed that the meeting decided to co-opt the secretary of the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH), RL Blah, as member of the committee.

Replying to a query, she said the committee has given three months’ time to complete its job.

According to Thangkiew, the main task of the committee is to address the various questions raised by the government on the relevance of the VAB in the letter to the district council.

“We would like to remove all the flaws to so that the VAB can become a reality,” he added.