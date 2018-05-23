Traffic police launch random checking of vehicles in Shillong

SHILLONG: Faced with the increasing traffic muddle every day, the traffic department seized the opportunity to take corrective steps by conducting random checking in and around Shillong in certain traffic points.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, DSP Traffic, Dharmendra Kumar Prasad said, “We expect that with this frequent checking there will be mass reduction of traffic flow in the town.”

Traffic personnel were seen conducting checks at Lower Lachumiere near Passport Office as most heavy loaded vehicles ply on the busy road.

Prasad said, “The heavy loaded vehicles should ply on the main road and not on small roads like this one here.”

He added there were lots of traffic problem in the town and the police department was conducting random checking of all vehicles especially in Lachumiere and Keating road.

“Since yesterday we have started the checking and an amount of over Rs 16000 was collected from Keating road itself. Today in the Keating road area we conducted checks on several vehicles and issue summons,” he said.

According to Prasad, Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 should be stringently followed and only then only the results can be expected.

He said, “Kindly park your vehicles in a proper way and ensure that it does not cause any inconvenience to the other vehicles.”

A driver of a government vehicle bearing the number ML 01 5682 was reprimanded by traffic personnel for parking on the wrong side of the road at PHE Building, Lower Lachumiere.