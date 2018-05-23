Three killed, 2 injured in separate accidents

SHILLONG/TURA/JOWAI: There is no end to road accidents in the state as reports of such incidents continue to appear.

On May 20, Kitboklang Suchiang (30) fell down from a running Bolero pick-up at Sahsniang in East Jaintia Hills. As a result, he sustained injuries and succumbed to his injuries on the way to Hospital. Necessary formalities were observed and the matter is under enquiry.

On the other hand, on May 19 around 4.15 pm, one Mahindra Bolero pick-up (A/F) driven by Teibor Oscar Lamare (30) dashed against a roadside footpath at Mawblei, Shillong. As a result, the driver sustained injuries and was shifted to Nazareth Hospital, Shillong for treatment.

A motorcyclist who dashed against a commercial Winger vehicle at Aguragre, near Jengjal, on Monday has died from his injuries in a hospital at Tura.

The biker, Jaseng D Shira (46) of Upper Wadanang, Tura collided with the Tata winger which was coming from the opposite direction on a road that was wet from an afternoon shower.

He was shifted to Tura civil hospital but passed away early Tuesday morning.

In another incident, an employee of the Water Resources Department, Jowai was killed in an accident at 7th Mile in West Jaintia Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased is identified as Heisar Law (39) of Raliang village and was working as an Overseer (Sectional Assistant0) in the Water Resources Department.

Law was travelling toward Jowai in his car (Maruti ML04A-0598) and on reaching 17th Mile, his vehicle collided with a mini truck (ML0A-2311), coming from the opposite direction. Sources informed that the truck is also from Raliang village.