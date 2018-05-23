Take pragmatic steps against Bill, Akhil tells AGP

GUWAHATI: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader, Akhil Gogoi has appealed to the Asom Gana Parishad, an ally in the BJP-led Assam government, to take pragmatic initiatives to move the state and the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

“We appeal to the AGP leaders to be pragmatic in their opposition to the Citizenship Bill. Mere rhetoric or meeting Central leaders like Amit Shah or Rajnath Singh on the matter will not solve the problem. They have spoke enough against the Bill, Now it is time for action,” Gogoi said during a rally against the proposed legislation on Wednesday.

The firebrand KMSS leader said the regional party should put up a proposal at the Cabinet demanding immediate withdrawal of the Bill besides moving the Centre against the legislation through a special session of the State Assembly.

AGP ministers, Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta had met Union home minister, Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday requesting the Centre not to proceed with the proposed legislation. Bora had also raised the issue before BJP national president, Amit Shah during the NEDA conclave here on Sunday.

Gogoi further warned BJP and RSS that they would have no place in Assam if the Bill is not withdrawn.

“We would like to make it very clear that BJP and RSS will have no place in Assam if the Centre goes against the indigenous people of the state and does not withdraw the proposed legislation,” he said.