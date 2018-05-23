Sawkmie concerned over oil price hike

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie has expressed concern over petrol and diesel price hike all over India.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Congress legislator said that inspite of complaints and grievances aired by the people against hike in petrol and diesel prices, the BJP led government at the Centre has not paid any heed.

He said the BJP led government is not doing anything to curb price rise which shows that it does not care about the problems being faced by the people.

It seems that the private oil companies have no respect for the BJP-led government at the Centre, Sawkmie said.

He urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene into the matter.