Postal employees go on indefinite strike

SHILLONG: The All India Postal Employee Union Gramin Dak Sevak (AIPEU-GDS), Meghalaya Division and National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) launched an indefinite strike from May 22 onwards seeking implementation of their demands.

The AIPEU-GDS demanded the implementation of all positive recommendations of the Kamalesh Chandra Committee report which was constituted to look into the salary structure, other service matters and problems of GDS.

The organisation also demanded the immediate completion of membership verification process in GDS cadre.

In addition to the above demands, the NFPE also demanded to withdraw the New Pension Scheme and re-introduce old Defined Benefit Pension Scheme for employees recruited after January 1, 2004.

The organisation also demanded that recruitment of PA/SA/ MG/ Postman /MTS/ GDS should be stopped from outside the North East circle.

The organisation also demanded the filling up of all vacant posts of Assam and North East Circles through a special recruitment drive regionally.