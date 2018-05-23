News Capsule

Written test

The Officer on Special Duty, Shillong Science Centre & Incharge, Science & Technology, Planning Department has informed all candidates who have applied for the post of Chief Mentor, Junior Mentor, Peon and Cleaner that written exam will be held on June 9 at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Jail Road and Jail Road Boys Higher Secondary School from 10 am. Admit cards can be collected from May 24.

Eye camp

Mission Nethralaya eye care center had organized a free eye camp at Nongstoin (Pyndengrei) village in collaboration with RRTC Umran and Fr James. More than 445 people attended the camp where 20 were operated for cataract by Dr A. Deka.

Meet

The general body meeting of the Cantonment Board Employees’ Union, Shillong will convene on May 26 at 2 pm in the premises of the Cantonment Board School, Jhalupara, Shillong.

Function

Rotary club of Orchid city, Shillong & Rotaract Club of NEHU, Shillong presents ‘Melange Multicultural Fiesta’ in aid of Lawei Baphyrnai children’s home and Seng Khasi LP School, Demthring at U Soso Tham Auditorium at 4 pm on June 2.