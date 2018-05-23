MTC salary delay irks HANM women

SHILLONG: The women’s wing of Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma raising concern over the delay in payment of salaries to employees of the Transport department.

The HANM delegation, however, could not meet the chief minister on Tuesday as the latter was not in town.

In the memorandum, the women’s wing said the employees were receiving their salaries on time when A. Nikhla was the Managing Director but since her transfer the employees have not received their salaries for six months now.

The organisation lamented that the employees were not being able to support their families due to the non-payment of salaries.