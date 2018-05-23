Month long business training underway at IIM Shillong

SHILLONG: The Centre for Development of NER (CeDNER) of IIM Shillong is organising a month-long training on general management from May 1-31 for the Northeastern states.

The programme was designed to support the youth of the region towards career orientation.

Along with this, the centre is also conducting a week-long training on project management from May 21-25 for the Northeastern states.

The objectives of the programme is to acquaint participants with tools and techniques to develop effective and efficient project planning and also to provide a forum for the participants to discuss various issues and challenges.

Recently, the centre also organised a one week training programme on starting and expanding family business from April 2-6.

The program was meant for individuals trying to start a small business venture with support of friends or family members.