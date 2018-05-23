MLP personnel in Delhi appeal to CM for help

TURA: Over 900 police personnel belonging to the 6th MLP Bn who are posted in the national capital are allegedly facing difficulties as they are yet to be paid their daily allowances for almost six months now.

An aggrieved policeman, on condition of anonymity, revealed the harsh living conditions they are forced to deal with in the absence of proper facilities.

“We have been suffering here in New Delhi with no proper beds and rooms. And on top of that, our due allowances have not being paid to us,” the complainant said.

The complainant requested Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to look into the matter and release their pending dues at the earliest. According to him, the daily allowances were supposed to be given at the rate of Rs 8000- Rs 9000 per month.