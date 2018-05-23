Minister on site recce for Games 2022

SHILLONG: Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Banteidor Lyngdoh, Speaker Donkupar Roy and Sohra MLA Gavin Mylliem visited four sites in Sohra to identify land for National Games 2022.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said they visited Maw Ki Syiem, Saitsohpen, Maraikaphon, Mawmluh and Madan Sohra Sports Association.

“The department will examine the best places, feasible and approachable to promote tourism. National Games is also aimed at promoting tourism in the state and to preserve the environment,” he said.

Asked, the minister said the Land Bank Committee has identified 37 places but the state government does not need so many sites. “We will select which is suitable and construct stadiums which will be an asset for the state,” he added.

Lyngdoh said the stadiums, which will not be more than nine for the National Games, will be finalised within this month. “Land acquisition… is not a problem as people voluntarily come forward to donate land,” he added.

He informed that the Games Village is likely to be located in New Shillong Township so that it can later be utilised after the Games are over.

According to Lyngdoh, the Centre is ready to extend help to the state government to develop Games infrastructure.