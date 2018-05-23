MDA rubbishes Mukul’s return to power claim

SHILLONG/ TURA: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla have rubbished the claim of CLP leader Mukul Sangma that the Congress will return to power within six months.

“The era of Mukul Sangma and the Congress party is over not just in Meghalaya but elsewhere. Mukul is lying to the people that post by-election, Congress will form the government. How is it possible when all the regional forces are part of the MDA Government and are united? Conrad said during a campaign on Tuesday in Ampati.

Echoing the same views, Shylla dismissed the buzz around Mukul’s claim that the present government would last only half a year.

“Don’t dare to even think of breaking our relationship with NPP and others. We will stand together and ensure progress and prosperity for Meghalaya,” said Shylla at the election rallies at Murchapani and Garabokmangre in Ampati.

Shylla said that under the leadership of Conrad, the people of Meghalaya has renewed their hope and aspirations and are looking forward that he would bring about positive change in the state.

“Meghalaya Democratic Alliance will stand united. All the regional parties have full support and faith in the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma. I assure that this relationship of the coalition will not just last five years but beyond,” asserted Shylla.

Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said he joined NPP because he foresaw a bright future under Conrad’s leadership. He described Congress as a “divided house” and NPP as a “united family”.

Star campaigners for both the ruling NPP and the opposition Congress are already in Ampati preparing the field for the May 28 face-off.

Several state Cabinet ministers, including former Congress top leaders Prestone Tynsong and Dhar, are aggressively campaigning for NPP candidate Clement Momin.

Others from the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance who are drumming up support for Momin are ministers Hamlet Dohling, Samlin Malngiang, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Kyrmen and Planning Board Chairman Lambor Malngiang.

Tuesday’s high voltage rallies of NPP saw presence of the chief minister, C&RD Minister Dhar, Government Chief Whip Agatha K Sangma and a host of other party functionaries from Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

“The situation during the general election was different. Today, NPP is leading the MDA Government and there should be no doubt and confusion whom to vote. Be part of NPP and strengthen the party and receive the full benefits of development,” said the chief minister.

From the opposition camp, the big names who have campaigned so far in the South West Garo Hills constituency are PT Sawkmie, Charles Pyngrope, HM Shangpliang, Mohendro Rapsang and George Lyngdoh.

Besides, chief of the Congress women’s wing Sushmita Dev, Dikkanchi D Shira, Marthon Sangma, Noverfield R Marak and several former MLAs are also canvassing extensively for Miani D Shira. John F Kharshiing, MPCC general secretary, said looking at the love of people for Mukul Sangma’s family, “it is clear that Miani will emerge winner”.

Though there is an Independent candidate in the fray, the fight is mainly between NPP and the Congress.

The Ampati by-poll was necessitated after Mukul Sangma vacated the seat and retained Songsak.