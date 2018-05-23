Landowners demand compensation for damaged caused by construction of Umsning by-pass

SHILLONG: The landowners residing along the National Highway, Umsning by-pass expressed their grievances to local MLA, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong on the damages caused by the construction of 4-lane Umsning by-pass to their land and water.

The landowners asserted water sources were completely washed away due to the road project and fish ponds were completely destroyed. The landowners have sought compensation.

They also complained to the MLA about the muddy road arising out of the on-going road construction project which gets worse during the rainy season and demanded the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to pay compensation as it has affected the water sources, fish ponds.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, a landowner, C War said the paddy fields had become barren after being infiltrated with sand and pebbles along with mud.

War said the approach road that was to be connected and aligned to the constructed highway was being kept in the dark and there was no clear cut indication or explanation as to a proper exit.

According to him, the destructions are continuous and progressive in nature, the sand and small stones keep piling up and infiltrating as time passes by.

He added the situation got worst during rainy season which claims fresh stretch of land, especially the vulnerable low lying areas.

War had also petitioned Lt Colonel Rajeev Malhotra, Project Director (PIU), NHAI SEPWD, on the persistent and repeated complaints to the collateral damages caused by the construction of Umsning by-pass to his land.