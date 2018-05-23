Judicial probe panel gets six months’ extension

SHILLONG: The government has extended the tenure of judicial inquiry commission probing the firing incident in Resubelpara to another six months.

On the night of March 6 last year, in a mistaken identity, police had fired at three persons travelling in a pick-up van on the Resubelpara-Khaldang road in North Garo Hills suspecting them to be militants.

The villagers, Milseng Sangma, Tubal Sangma and Janrak Sangma, were injured in the firing that led to violent incidents.

The residents had also torched Resubelpara police station and police barracks, besides seven police vehicles.

After protests from various quarters, the government instituted the judicial inquiry commission headed by Gauhati High Court judge Justice (Rtd) B D Agarwal.

Though the commission was notified on April 11 last year, the probe started only end of last year as there was delay in fixing the remuneration for the retired judge.

The commission had a few sittings in North Garo Hills.

According to the notification, the tenure of six more months to complete the probe will expire on October 10 this year.