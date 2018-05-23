IPL-Playoffs: Rajasthan to field vs Kolkata

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

Both teams remained unchanged from their previous games. While Kolkata beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kolkata and Rajasthan ended third and fourth respectively on the league table, with not a lot separating them.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.(IANS)