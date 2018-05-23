File moved for pay revision of deficit teachers

SHILLONG: The government has started the process of finalising the Fifth Pay Commission recommendations to deficit school and college teachers.

The state government staff and pensioners are already availing of the revised pay from last year end.

An official source said on Tuesday that while the file related to deficit college teachers has reached the Finance Department, the case of deficit school teachers will also be taken up together with that of college teachers’.

“We will decide for both the deficit school and college teachers at one go,” the official said.

After the Finance Department completes the process, the matter will be placed before the Cabinet for final approval.

Though there is additional burden on the exchequer, the government wants to provide the necessary facilities to the deficit teachers.

The financial burden on the part of the government would be around Rs 250 crore annually to extend the facilities under the Fifth Pay Commission to the teachers of both deficit schools and colleges.

The overall burden of the state government in implementing the revised pay is over Rs 1,000 crore.