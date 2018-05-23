Donkupar assures help to preserve culture

SHILLONG: A one-day interstate Jagoron Sabha was organised by All Mandai People’s Association at Pathor Ghat, East Khasi Hills, with a view to work together to develop and preserve their ancient cultural traits and identity. The programme was presided by Pratap Barman, social worker and research person (Founder).

Speaker Donkupar Roy was the chief guest of the programme, others who attended were president of Nurru Mande heritage society, Meghalaya Dilash Marak and general secretary of NMHS Sengban Rongrok Sangma and Tsuyiba Yimchunger, vice president of MANASSEH, Asia foundation, Richard Haolai, Executive member/scholar and research person MANASSEH, Asia foundation, Biplab Sangma, Emissary, MANASSEH, Asia foundation and others.

Roy assured the Mandai people to help them preserve their culture and language. The programme continued with language session and cultural night.