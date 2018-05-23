Conrad Sangma scared of contesting polls: Sushmita Deb

SHILLONG: All India Mahila Congress president, Sushmita Deb has questioned the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma for not contesting the upcoming Ampati by-polls which is scheduled to be held on May 28.

Speaking to The Shillong Times over the phone from Ampati, Sushmita Deb claimed that the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma was not contesting the election simply because he was scared of fighting elections.

Stating that Conrad Sangma is not confident about his leadership, the president of Mahila Congress added that Sangma would again contest by-elections after few months which will cost the state lot of money and manpower.

“Conrad Sangma, if he thinks he has the moral right to form the Government, should have had stood for Ampati elections,” she said

Maintaining that Congress’ Miani D Shira would win the elections, she added that Mukul Sangma despite being not in the government has shown his confidence and fielded his daughter in the election.

The Congress Mahila wing chief also alleged that people in Ampati were not even attending the meetings of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the Chief Minister was roaming in the constituency with 50-60 vehicles full of NPP supporters and they were ones only attending his meetings

“ People in Ampati consider Mukul Sangma as their family members,” she said while claiming that Conrad Sangma is not scared of Mukul Sangma but he is scared of the people of Ampati.

The campaigning for Ampati by-poll has intensified in the last weeks as top leaders of both ruling and Opposition parties are making a beeline to the constituency to campaign for their respective candidates.