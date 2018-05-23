Congress stages protest in Shillong against fuel prices’ hike

SHILLONG: The prices of the petrol and diesel is sky rocketing in Shillong city along with other parts of the country which forced the Meghalaya Congress to stage a demonstration here in the city on Thursday as part of the nationwide campaign launched by the party.

The Meghalaya Congress staged a protest against petroleum fuels’ price rise at the Congress Bhawan in Shillong demanding the Central government to roll back the steeping prices.

The petrol and diesel prices which are increasing day by day in by a few paisa have now gone up to more than Rs 76 per litre for petrol in the city.

Daily commuters and public are irked and complaining without any solution in the sight. Vehicle and two-wheeler owners visiting the petrol pump expressed anguish over the rise with some even thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “achche din’.

The Congress workers with placards such as “Achche Din Ayenge”, “Is the petrol and diesel price hike to favour Modi’s

favourite business houses,” “Do not collect money for 2019 Lok Sabha Election by petrol price hike”, protested against the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Talking to newsmen, Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh attacked the BJP for working against the interests of the people and demanded a drop in the prices.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, PS Dkhar said that there is no instruction from the State Government on the matter.

He also said that the District Administration cannot do anything on the matter since the price of petrol and diesel are being controlled at all India level.