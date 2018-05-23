China beat Indonesia to enter Uber Cup knockouts

Bangkok: Chinese women advanced to the knockout stage of the Uber Cup badminton tournament, as the top team in Group D, beating Indonesia 3-2 in their last group match here on Wednesday.

China have thus won all their three Group D matches and entered the knockout stage along with Indonesia, who won two games and lost one.

In the first singles, Chinese shuttler Chen Yufei, currently ranking 5, beat Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 21-10, 21-15, reported Xinhua news agency.

Both Chinese doubles beat their Indonesian opponents on Wednesday. In the first doubles, Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan beat Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 21-13, 21-19.

In the second doubles, China’s Huang Yaqiong and Tang Jinhua beat Della Destiara Haris and Rizki Amelia Pradipta of Indonesia 21-16, 21-16.

The second and third Chinese singles players lost to their respective opponents.

Indonesian player Gregoria Mariska Tunjung beat Gao Fangjie 23-21, 21-16 and Ruselli Hartawan beat Li Xuerui 15-21,21-19,21-18.(IANS)