B’wood star’s mural draws FKJGP flak

SHILLONG: The FKJGP has expressed surprise by the organisers of Shillong Street Art Festival (SSAF) for painting the mural of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on the walls as seen in some pockets in Shillong. In a press statement, the FJKGP urged the artists to focus on local musicians such as late Skendrowell Syiemlieh, Rana Kharkongor, Lou Majaw etc. The street art is a mix of graffiti and murals signifying women empowerment, education, traditional and modern day Khasi populace and bio-mechanical art.