ADE calls on CM for infra development in Dainadubi

TURA: The Dainadubi Regional Unit of the Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma listing various initiatives that need to be taken for the development of the area.

The association in its memorandum submitted through the Deputy Commissioner, East Garo Hills, has sought the creation of the Dainadubi C&RD Block with its headquarters at Wageasi, pointing out that it is far from both Resubelpara and Kharkutta. It said that the creation of the new block would be convenient for the public as well as for better administration of the area.

The association sought the full pledged functioning of the Dainadubi CHC which till now, is functioning as a PHC although its construction was completed in 2007. It also sought the up-gradation of the Dainadubi Post Office and the Dainadubi Police Outpost into a Police Station.

The association also called for the setting up of a mobile tower either at Chima Apal or Wageasi, setting up of a new college in the area, construction of a new RCC bridge on the road from Dainadubi to Kentra across Manda River, the improvement of Damra to Bajengdoba PWD road via Mendipathar and Resubelpara by filling up potholes as well as the renovation and up-gradation of the existing Food Preservation Factory in the area. Alleging that staffs of the Dainadubi PHE Department and Khadi Board are not attending their places of work, the association has also urged the Chief Minister to look into the matter.

Besides, a request was made to the Meghalaya Government to strictly adhere to the state reservation policy so that aspiring unemployed youths from the state are not denied employment.