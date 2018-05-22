Will ensure justice for one and all: New Chief Justice

SHILLONG: The priority of the newly appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, will be to ensure that justice reaches the door step of every one.

Speaking to media persons after being sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya here on Monday, Justice Mir asserted that his priority would be to ensure justice for all besides developing infrastructure for the Judiciary.

He asserted that justice would be fast tracked in cases registered under the Prevention of Child against Sexual Offence (POCSO) with a large number of such cases pending in the state.

When asked about the shortage of judges in the High Court, he expressed hope that the number of judges would increase.

Earlier, Justice Mir was administered the oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Born on May 28, 1957 at Rajpora village under Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir, Justice Mir earned his LLB from Kashmir University and practiced as an advocate from 1981 to 1993.