We are here to stay, there is no Cong govt coming : UDP minister

Tura: Dismissing the buzz around the former CM’s ridicule that the present govt would last only half a year, Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla of UDP, a member of the ruling coalition , while addressing a rally in Ampati made it amply clear that the coalition among NPP, United Democratic Party (UDP) and other partners would serve the people of Meghalaya for a full five year term.

A belligerent Shylla ,cautioned the mischief managers against even daring to imagine to driving a wedge among the like-minded parties who are committed to ‘standing together and ensure progress and prosperity for Meghalaya”, while addressing election rallies at Murchapani and Garabokmangre under Ampati constituency.

Lauding the political acumen of the young Conrad Sangma, Shylla said that his youth and vigour had given the people of Meghalaya a renewed hope in their aspirations as they feel that his stewardship will bring about positive change .

The sense of commitment and camaraderie among the members of the ruling coalition lays all scepticism to rest about the MDA ‘s ability to last a full five year term. ‘ Why only five ? Maybe even more’ quipped an optimistic Shylla.

Showering laurels on the NPP candidate Clement G Momin, Shylla said that by reposing their faith in the NPP, the people of Ampati would partake of the development bandwagon being chartered by the new ruling dispensation.

The NPP ‘s back-to-back rallies witnessed the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, C&RD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Government Chief Whip Agatha K. Sangma and a host of other party functionaries from Khasi and Jaintia Hills, who have turned up to lend their weight to the NPP candidate Clement G. Momin.

The entire week has been on an upbeat with NPP and its partners camping in Ampati constituency gauging the mood of the electorate in a bid to upset the Congress apple cart.

“The by-election is very important for NPP as this will demonstrate that Ampati is ready to embrace change and willing to be in the ruling side, a Government that promises to ensure overall growth and development,” said Conrad K Sangma.

He also added that the Mukul era is over and done with and the Congress will soon be consigned to the bin of history. “He (Mukul) is lying to the people that post by-election Congress will form the Government. How is it possible when all the regional forces are part of the MDA Government and are united?” questioned an amused Conrad

Urging the people to vote for NPP, Conrad K Sangma said, “The situation during general election was different. Today, NPP is leading the MDA government and there should be no doubt and confusion whom to vote. Be part of NPP and strengthen the party and receive the full benefits of development.”

The C&RD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who recently shifted allegiance to the ruling MDA rued Mukul’s dictatorial attitude which led to the exit of him and a few others from the Congress ,a party that he had been a part of for last one and a half decade.

Dhar asserted that the people of Ampati should not give in to the lie of Mukul’s boastful claims of forming a government as the regional parties have shown him the door.