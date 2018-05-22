SSLC, HSSLC Arts results on May 25

TURA: The results of this year’s SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declared on May 25.

The MBOSE, however, did not specify the time when the results will be declared.

Controller of Examinations, T R Laloo has urged all heads of institutions and officers-in-charge of MBOSE (SSLC and HSSLC) examination centres to collect the result booklet from MBOSE offices in Tura and Shillong and the Jowai MBOSE cell after the declaration of the results.

The whole result booklet may also be downloaded from the MBOSE official website, www.mbose.in, he added.

Results can also be accessed from the following websites- www.megresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.results.net/meghalaya, www.indiaresults.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.knowyourresult.com and www.timesofindia.com.

Students can also know their results through SMS by typing MG10 roll no to 58888 and MBOSE10<space>roll number to 56263 for (SSLC) and MG12A roll no to 58888 and MBOSE12A<space>roll number to 56263 for HSSLC Arts.