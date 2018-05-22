Real Madrid’s Asensio expects tough CL final vs Liverpool

Madrid, May 22 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio on Tuesday said he expects to face a difficult Champions League final against Liverpool.

The Spanish midfielder said Liverpool’s potential meant a third consecutive Champions League title for Real was far from assured, reports Efe.

“We’re raring to go, really excited to be in another final. We know this will not be a walkover,” Asensio said during a press conference ahead of the two teams’ clash on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine.

“Liverpool have a brilliant dynamic, they’ve had a terrific season but we have to believe in ourselves,” he added.

The 22-year-old said his top memory from the current Champions League journey was when he got a key goal in Munich, which helped Real Madrid to enter the knockout tie.

“Thanks to all madridistas for all your support, and hopefully we can celebrate another title on Saturday,” he concluded.