Probe panel holds hearing on killing of police officer by ULFA ultras

GUWAHATI: The inquiry commission set up by Assam government on Tuesday held public hearing at Bordumsa in Tinsukia district to take people’s view on May 4 killing of police officer Bhaskar Kalita, the officer-in-charge of Bordumsa police station by militants belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent).

The one-man inquiry commission headed by Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjoy Krishna gather local people’s views during the public hearing conducted on Tuesday.

The Police officer was killed by ULFA (I) militants by firing from a close range while he was leading an operation against a group of militants hiding in the area.

Though he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket, the eight of bullets fired from ULFA guns pierce his body raising question over the efficacy of bullet proof jackets provided to Assam Police personnel engaged in counter-insurgency operations.

This has prompted Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal to constitute an inquiry committee to probe into circumstances leading to death of the police officer besides effectiveness of bullet-proof jackets provided to Assam Police personnel. These jackets were procured by the state police department during the previous Congress regime.

Earlier, Assam government had announced Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia and payment of regular monthly salary to the family of the slain police official, Bhaskar Kalita. Announcing the ex-gratia, Assam chief minister informed that the next of kin of the slain police officer would be able to draw full salary till his retirement date.