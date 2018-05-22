NPP, Cong pull out all stops in Ampati campaign trail

SHILLONG: The campaigning for Ampati by-polls which is being considered as the clash of the titans, has picked up momentum as parties are aggressively campaigning in the constituency which is basically witnessing a direct fight between the Congress and National People’s Party (NPP).

Both the NPP and Congress are putting all their might to win the coveted seat of Ampati and both parties are aggressively campaigning for their candidates.

Most of the Cabinet Ministers including Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Hamlet Dohling, Samling Malngiang, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Kyrmen Shylla and even Planning Board Chairman, Lambor Malngiang are aggressively campaigning for the NPP candidate , Clement Momin.

On the other hand, Congress too is leaving no stone unturned to campaign for the party candidate as several of its MLAs including, PT Sawkmie, Charles Pyngrope, HM Shangpliang, Mohendro Rapsang, George Lyngdoh have campaigned.

In addition, the Chief of Mahila Congress, Sushmita Deb, Dikkanchi Shira, Marthon Sangma, Noverfiled R Marak and several former MLAs of Congress are also campaigning extensively for the party candidate Miani D Shira, daughter of former chief minister , Dr Mukul Sangma.

Ampati constituency is receiving unprecedented attention from all political parties and leaders as the election has become more of a battle of pride between the Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

The Opposition parties including BJP which is extending all support to the NPP candidate, are considering Ampati by-polls as the best opportunity to dislodge Congress from Ampati constituency where Mukul Sangma was the MLA for the last 25 years.

The Ampati bye election was necessitated after Mukul Sangma who won in the last Assembly election from both Songsak and Ampati constituency, decided to retain Sonsgak to pave way for his daughter Miani D Shira, who is contesting her first ever elections