Nine ONGC staff scale Mount Kanchenjunga

GUWAHATI: A team of nine mountaineers from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has successfully scaled challenging Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest peak in two groups in a span of two days.

An ONGC spokesman informed that the first group of climbers comprising five ONGC employees accomplished the difficult mission on May 20 while the second group of mountaineer from the ONGC and a member of Indian Mountaineering Federation scaled the peak on May 21.

The first group comprising expedition leader Nirmal Kumar, Pankaj Joshi, Monti Rajkhowa, Palkesh G Kalma and Gaurav Kadian scaled the peak at around 8.15 A.M. Nepal time on May 20.

The second group comprising Yogender Garbiyal, Rahul Jarngal, Akash Bavariya, Surendra Prasad Jakhmola and Indian Mountaineering Federation’s Sheetal scaled the peak on May 21 at around 3.40 A.M. Nepal time.

With this, the ONGC whose mountaineers also scaled Mount Everest last year, has become the first corporate entity in the world to accomplish this difficult and unique feat.

The Kanchenjunga expedition team had three women members including ONGC’s Monti Rajkhowa, IMF’s Sheetal and another ONGC employee Shipra Batra who accompanied the team as support staff.

The ONGC as part of its HR initiatives encourages mountaineering among its employees as it is one of the greatest team building activities.