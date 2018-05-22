Mukul sought greener pasture in Songsak: CM

TURA: Emboldened by the win in Williamnagar, the ruling NPP led by star campaigner Conrad K Sangma hit the ground in Ampati on a high note and reiterated that the people of Ampati were insulted by former MLA Mukul Sangma, who deserted the area looking for greener pasture in Songsak.

Appearing to be non-plussed by the fact that Ampati is considered a Congress stronghold, the chief minister said Ampati will soon be a ‘feather in the NPP cap’.

The NPP campaign on Monday witnessed the party’s pan-northeast reach with its Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong along with C&RD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas K. Sangma, CEM of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Dipul Marak sharing the dais with NPP legislators and loyalists, all the way from Nagaland who had come to have a feel of the grind and the ground of Garo Hills politics.

Addressing a whirlwind of political rallies at Rongsang Abagre and Betasing under Ampati constituency, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, he empathised with the people of Ampati who felt slighted with Mukul having deserted them for greener pastures in Songsak.

“People of Ampati constituency gave the mandate to Mukul Sangma but he did not respect the mandate and left Ampati for his political interest”, said Conrad.

Dismissing the Congress party’s misinformation campaign about its possible return to power, the chief minister said, “The MDA government is here to stay and will complete its five year term.”

He ridiculed the Congress claim that Mukul has given time to NPP and its partners to run the government for six months.

Terming it as a figment of imagination of the former CM, an amused Conrad said, having lost out on real issues, the once Congress strongman is resorting to subterfuges and lies.

The MBA alumnus from Wharton questioned, “Does the Congress have the numbers?” and went on to state that “Mukul’s fight in Ampati is not for his party but for his ego.”

Explicating the exit of a host of Congress leaders, including himself, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong accused Mukul Sangma of being dictatorial and highhanded and waxed eloquent on the democratic functioning of the NPP where ‘consensus’ always prevails.

Nagaland State NPP president Ato Yeptomi and general secretary Sashank Gataraj also spoke at length enlightening the people about the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma and his growing popularity and acceptance in Northeast as a leader of the mass.