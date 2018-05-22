Meghalaya yet to decide on age limit for govt jobs

SHILLONG: The Assam government has raised the upper age limit by one year to 44 years for a person to be able to apply for government jobs in the state but there is no word from the Meghalaya government over the demands for increasing the age limit for SC/ST candidates of the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) examinations from 32 to 45.

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said government in Assam has also done away with application fees for Grades III and IV posts in government departments with immediate effect.

KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum who had raised the matter during the Budget session earlier this year on Monday said till now there is no action from the state government and that he would raise the matter again.

According to Nongrum, here in Meghalaya, exams are conducted in every 10-11 years and it’s a big disadvantage for qualified people.

Stating that it is a valid issue, Nongrum added, “If other states can do, why can’t Meghalaya do it?”

He also said if the age limit for SC/ST candidates of the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) examinations is raised to 35/38 or 40 years, it will be a big achievement.

At present, the state government is examining the various aspects of the upper age limit demand and will take a final call after taking into consideration all the aspects.

The MCS Rules, 1975, states that a candidate must have attained the age of 21 but must not have exceeded 27 on the first day of the year of advertisement.

However, there was a relaxation of upper age limit of SC/ST candidates to five years, thereby fixing it at 32.